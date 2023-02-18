Tattooed Chef Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 21,887 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 616% compared to the typical volume of 3,055 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut shares of Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Tattooed Chef Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $1.44 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 52.21% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

