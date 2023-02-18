TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.13.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 458.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

