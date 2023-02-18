ViewRay Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 33,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 670% compared to the typical volume of 4,302 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of VRAY opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.01. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Insider Activity at ViewRay

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,113. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ViewRay by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 38.4% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,623,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 25.0% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 1.4% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

