Seagen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,580 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 842% compared to the typical volume of 1,123 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.26.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

