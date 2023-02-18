FY2023 EPS Estimates for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSL in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for CSL’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

CSL stock opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. CSL has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

