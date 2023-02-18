Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.97 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

