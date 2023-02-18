Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 221.8% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 274.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.6 %

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

MBCN stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

