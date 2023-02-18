Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Update

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.74. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Open Lending Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after buying an additional 603,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Open Lending by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,025,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.