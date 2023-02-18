Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Update

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.74. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.12.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
