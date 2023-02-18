Contrasting Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -505.97% -119.45% -43.25% Aptose Biosciences N/A -92.87% -81.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $115.53 million 1.17 -$30.60 million ($1.52) -0.80 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.61) -1.10

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Aptose Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.84%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 716.02%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Precision BioSciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s proprietary genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane on January 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

