Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Price Target at $167.00

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $175.24 on Monday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

