Comparing Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -8.59% -24.76% -4.59% PropertyGuru -88.54% -18.80% -15.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tucows and PropertyGuru, as provided by MarketBeat.

PropertyGuru has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 61.38%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than Tucows.

Risk and Volatility

Tucows has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tucows and PropertyGuru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $321.14 million 1.02 -$27.57 million ($2.56) -11.83 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.07 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Summary

Tucows beats PropertyGuru on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber Internet Services segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

