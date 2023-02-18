Brokerages Set Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) PT at $25.80

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCRYY shares. AlphaValue lowered Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Scor from €21.50 ($23.12) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scor from €16.00 ($17.20) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.