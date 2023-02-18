Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) & Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Critical Contrast

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Red River Bancshares and Equity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equity Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Red River Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Equity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 32.63% 14.54% 1.18% Equity Bancshares 25.73% 14.42% 1.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Equity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $113.12 million 3.24 $36.92 million $5.14 9.92 Equity Bancshares $224.21 million 2.26 $57.69 million $3.52 9.01

Equity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Red River Bancshares pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Equity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Equity Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

