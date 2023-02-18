Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) vs. Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Head to Head Analysis

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) and Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Charles Schwab and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles Schwab 34.60% 23.85% 1.23% Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A -113.97% 5.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Charles Schwab and Northern Star Investment Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles Schwab 1 4 11 0 2.63 Northern Star Investment Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Charles Schwab currently has a consensus price target of $92.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Charles Schwab has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles Schwab and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles Schwab $20.76 billion 7.02 $7.18 billion $3.50 22.95 Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Northern Star Investment Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

