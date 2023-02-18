Reviewing Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cadre alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36% Milestone Scientific -83.47% -57.29% -44.46%

Risk and Volatility

Cadre has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 0 4 0 3.00 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cadre and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 38.05%. Given Cadre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadre and Milestone Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $437.73 million 2.03 $12.66 million $0.08 297.00 Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 4.35 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -5.43

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cadre beats Milestone Scientific on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs. Its solutions include CompuFlo Epidural, CathCheck Verification System, and Single Tooth Anesthesia System. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.