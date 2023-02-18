Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $307.43

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCOGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.43.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $425,827,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after acquiring an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $301.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.81. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

