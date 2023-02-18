Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT at $2,484.40

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,484.40.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMIGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.93) to GBX 2,560 ($31.08) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.21) to GBX 2,743 ($33.30) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.61) to GBX 1,700 ($20.64) in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Admiral Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $27.54 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
