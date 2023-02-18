MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research firms have commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP opened at $0.32 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.