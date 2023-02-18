Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lendlease Group’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lendlease Group in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Maconochie forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lendlease Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Trading Down 4.2 %

LLESY opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

About Lendlease Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

(Get Rating)

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.