Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lendlease Group’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lendlease Group in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Maconochie forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lendlease Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Lendlease Group Trading Down 4.2 %
LLESY opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.91.
Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend
About Lendlease Group
Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.
