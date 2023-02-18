Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $5.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.52. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of SM opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SM Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,813,000 after buying an additional 145,099 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

