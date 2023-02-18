FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Recruit in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Recruit’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Recruit Price Performance

RCRRF stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Recruit has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

