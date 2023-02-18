FY2023 EPS Estimates for Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Reduced by Analyst

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Electrovaya in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Stock Performance

TSE:EFL opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.07. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.55 million and a PE ratio of -14.32.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya ( TSE:EFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.43 million.

(Get Rating)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.