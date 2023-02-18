Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

