FY2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Increased by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.08.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.44. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

