FY2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Boosted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12).

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

