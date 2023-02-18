Oppenheimer Weighs in on Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.85) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.79). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frequency Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 332,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 204,263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 166,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

