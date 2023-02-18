Oppenheimer Weighs in on Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.85) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.79). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frequency Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.
Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 332,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 204,263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 166,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
