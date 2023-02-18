Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

TFPM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of TFPM opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

