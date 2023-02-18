KeyCorp Comments on Ventas, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ventas in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ventas Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

VTR opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ventas by 111.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.