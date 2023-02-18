Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $481.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,680.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also

