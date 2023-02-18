MINISO Group Holding Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for MINISO Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for MINISO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

MNSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MINISO Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in MINISO Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

