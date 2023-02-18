Oppenheimer Comments on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

