FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Newmont Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.