mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for mdf commerce in a report released on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:MDF opened at C$3.64 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.