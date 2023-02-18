L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L’Oréal in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for L’Oréal’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on L’Oréal from €347.00 ($373.12) to €314.00 ($337.63) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.25.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

About L’Oréal

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $82.67 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88.

(Get Rating)

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.