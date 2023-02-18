Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) and Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Critical Comparison

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) and Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences -187.52% -32.56% -30.72% Horizon Therapeutics Public 15.51% 24.59% 13.56%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences $7.23 million 1.24 -$24.75 million ($36.50) -0.20 Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.23 billion 7.72 $534.49 million $2.44 45.05

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Guardion Health Sciences. Guardion Health Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Guardion Health Sciences and Horizon Therapeutics Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public 0 8 3 0 2.27

Guardion Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $0.68, indicating a potential downside of 90.74%. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus target price of $111.42, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Horizon Therapeutics Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Therapeutics Public is more favorable than Guardion Health Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Guardion Health Sciences on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

