Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) & Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Head to Head Comparison

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Denbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 0.83 -$25.00 million $1.36 3.65 Denbury $1.26 billion 3.24 $56.00 million $9.66 8.48

Denbury has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 8.98% 122.25% 12.01% Denbury 31.01% 26.43% 15.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southwestern Energy and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 0 8 9 0 2.53 Denbury 1 0 7 0 2.75

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 97.18%. Denbury has a consensus target price of $104.43, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Denbury.

Volatility and Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denbury beats Southwestern Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

