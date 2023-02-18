Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Joseph lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.19.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

