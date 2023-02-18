WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $192.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

