Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $800.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

REGN stock opened at $748.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.