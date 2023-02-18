Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $800.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

REGN stock opened at $748.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.05.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

