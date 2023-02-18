Financial Survey: Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) vs. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Huntington Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $69.47 million 1.58 $17.63 million $3.73 6.25 Huntington Bancshares $7.95 billion 2.79 $2.24 billion $1.45 10.62

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 25.62% 20.89% 1.32% Huntington Bancshares 28.15% 14.79% 1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chesapeake Financial Shares and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntington Bancshares 3 6 4 1 2.21

Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc. It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Kilmarnock, VA.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets,

