Contrasting Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) and RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and RiT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -64.31% -23.62% -19.83% RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of RiT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RiT Technologies has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vislink Technologies and RiT Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $33.88 million 0.80 -$16.39 million ($0.45) -1.26 RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RiT Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vislink Technologies and RiT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 RiT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vislink Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $0.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L. Mooers on August 26, 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, NJ.

About RiT Technologies

RiT Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of converged information technology infrastructure management and connectivity solutions. Its products and services include patch panels, modular keystones, Xlight outlets, Xlight fiber optic cables, plugs, automated infrastructure management, copper solutions, and fiber optic solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

