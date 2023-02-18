Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $20.63

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

About First Watch Restaurant Group

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $963.18 million, a P/E ratio of 325.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

