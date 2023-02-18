Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 728 ($8.84).

PHNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.59) to GBX 765 ($9.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.89) to GBX 820 ($9.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.13) to GBX 665 ($8.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Price Performance

PHNX stock opened at GBX 633.60 ($7.69) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 501 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 622.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 601.08.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.