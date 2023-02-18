Analyzing VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VectivBio and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectivBio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 2 0 2.25

VectivBio currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 178.43%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 228.28%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than VectivBio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectivBio $25.88 million 11.17 -$87.01 million N/A N/A Mesoblast $10.21 million 47.65 -$91.35 million ($0.65) -5.08

This table compares VectivBio and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VectivBio has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares VectivBio and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectivBio N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast -1,053.63% -16.52% -12.53%

Volatility & Risk

VectivBio has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of VectivBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VectivBio beats Mesoblast on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

