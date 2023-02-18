Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Target Price at $1,529.33

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,529.33.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,451.61) to €1,390.00 ($1,494.62) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,639.78) to €1,574.00 ($1,692.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of HESAY opened at $187.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $192.89.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

