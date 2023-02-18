THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $95.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

