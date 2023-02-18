Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.70.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $138.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Get Rating

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

