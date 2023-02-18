Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $196.39

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.39.
JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $188.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
