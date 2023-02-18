Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $196.39

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.39.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $188.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

