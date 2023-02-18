CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE CF opened at $82.35 on Monday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $72.54 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

