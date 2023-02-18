Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price at $24.94

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.10.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $83,156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,956,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

EPRT stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Stories

